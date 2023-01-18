Dairy Farming
By Western Standard

A federal agency, the Canadian Dairy Commission, will introduce another round of wholesale milk price hikes effective February 1. Data show retail prices for dairy products jumped as much as 22% last year, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

The Commission in a statement blamed inflation. “Producers face increases in feed costs, fertilizer costs, fuel costs and interest rates,” it said. The wholesale price of milk and butter paid to dairy quota holders will rise 2.2% in February.

(4) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The simple reason that the Liberal federal government allows a 22% increase in 2022 followed by a 2.2% increase in February 2023 (and you can be sure that there are more to come) is because Quebec produces approximately 1/3 of Canadian dairy followed by Ontario which is only slightly less.

And getting testimony from Sobeys is laughable. They are a major employer located in Liberal Sean Fraser’s riding.

While the Trudeau Liberals work diligently to shut down Alberta and Saskatchewan’s energy sectors, they are pumping up the dairy sector in Quebec and Ontario. And, all the while, the dairy sector is protected from facing competition from US dairy producers. So much for “free trade” right?

mike4
mike4

Oh yay more money for rock hard butter from palm oil fed cows.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

In British Columbia the NDP has imposed an environmental tax on milk containers: 9 cents tax plus 10 cents deposit. It seems BC children are getting too good a start in life and the NDP will put a stop to it!

john.lankers
john.lankers

In Alberta the environment tax on 4L milk jugs is 7 cents and the bottle deposit another 25 cents.

