A federal agency, the Canadian Dairy Commission, will introduce another round of wholesale milk price hikes effective February 1. Data show retail prices for dairy products jumped as much as 22% last year, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
The Commission in a statement blamed inflation. “Producers face increases in feed costs, fertilizer costs, fuel costs and interest rates,” it said. The wholesale price of milk and butter paid to dairy quota holders will rise 2.2% in February.
Statistics Canada yesterday calculated overall year over year food inflation has averaged 11% every month since last August. Checkout prices for dairy products last year were 6% more for block cheese to an average $6.61 per 500 grams, 11% more for milk to an average $2.81 per litre, 11% more for cream to $4.20 per litre and 22% more for butter to $5.50 per 454 grams.
MPs have cited the retail cost of milk as a hardship for young families. “There are literally moms out there who are watering down milk,” Conservative MP Philip Lawrence (Northumberland-Peterborough South, ON) told the House of Commons last October 27.
Dairy farmers testifying at Commons finance committee hearings denied profiteering. “Three of the major production inputs – feed, fertilizer and fuel – experienced price increases of 100%, 60% and 50% respectively which is much higher than the Consumer Price Index,” Martin Caron, president of Québec’s Union des Producteurs Agricoles, told a September 28 hearing.
“Remember that the price of agricultural products is only a fraction of the price of food we find on grocery store shelves,” said Caron, a dairy farmer from Louiseville, QC “For example, for every dollar we spend in Quebec on beef, less than 38 cents goes back to the producer. For yogurt only 13 cents of every dollar consumers spend goes back to dairy farmers.”
Grocers have also denied engaging in profiteering. “Many people believe retailers are deliberately profiting from inflation,” Pierre St-Laurent, CEO of Empire Company Ltd. that operates the Sobeys chain, told the House of Commons agriculture committee December 5. “I can’t speak for the other retailers but I can assure you this is completely false in the case of Empire.”
St-Laurent said federally-regulated milk price increases were justified. “The Canadian Dairy Commission seems to have been exposed to all the arguments necessary for a price increase,” he said. “Three consecutive increases have been allowed for reasons I consider to be justified.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(4) comments
The simple reason that the Liberal federal government allows a 22% increase in 2022 followed by a 2.2% increase in February 2023 (and you can be sure that there are more to come) is because Quebec produces approximately 1/3 of Canadian dairy followed by Ontario which is only slightly less.
And getting testimony from Sobeys is laughable. They are a major employer located in Liberal Sean Fraser’s riding.
While the Trudeau Liberals work diligently to shut down Alberta and Saskatchewan’s energy sectors, they are pumping up the dairy sector in Quebec and Ontario. And, all the while, the dairy sector is protected from facing competition from US dairy producers. So much for “free trade” right?
Oh yay more money for rock hard butter from palm oil fed cows.
In British Columbia the NDP has imposed an environmental tax on milk containers: 9 cents tax plus 10 cents deposit. It seems BC children are getting too good a start in life and the NDP will put a stop to it!
In Alberta the environment tax on 4L milk jugs is 7 cents and the bottle deposit another 25 cents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.