Dalai Lama
Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The Dalai Lama has apologized for a bizarre clip in which he told a child to "suck my tongue."

The Tibetan spiritual leader issued the statement amid outrage following the incident at his temple in Dharamshala, India.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

BG Manning
BG Manning

How does an apology cover a comment like that - to a kid! It makes my stomach turn.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Dalai Lama you 🤮. Apology not accepted!

Report Add Reply
Leonidas
Leonidas

"His holiness"? Yea...right. As long as fools worship men, we're going to have war, famine, disease, death and destruction.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.