The Dalai Lama has apologized for a bizarre clip in which he told a child to "suck my tongue."
The Tibetan spiritual leader issued the statement amid outrage following the incident at his temple in Dharamshala, India.
In the video, the 87-year-old is seen on a platform with an unidentified young boy who asks him for a hug. The Dalai Lama accepts, before he pouts his lips and encourages the boy to give him a kiss.
After laughter from spectators, the Dalai Lama tells the boy to “suck my tongue.” The boy, evidently uncomfortable at the situation, initially moves away before the clip ends.
Just a video of the Dalai Lama making an obviously uncomfortable child kiss him and suck his tongue. pic.twitter.com/AisYPQbiox— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 10, 2023
The clip from February went viral over the Easter weekend, with thousands criticizing the Buddhist leader’s actions.
Many branded his behaviour as “outrageous” and “unacceptable,” with others calling for him to step down from his role.
In a statement to CNN, Delhi-based children's' rights group, Haq, quashed suggestions that the incident was a form of “cultural expression.”
“Some news refers to Tibetan culture about showing tongue, but this video is certainly not about any cultural expression and even if it is, such cultural expressions are not acceptable,” said Haq.
The Dalai Lama apologized for the incident on April 10 where he expressed his “regret.”
“His holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” said his office in a statement following the incident.
“His holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(3) comments
How does an apology cover a comment like that - to a kid! It makes my stomach turn.
Dalai Lama you 🤮. Apology not accepted!
"His holiness"? Yea...right. As long as fools worship men, we're going to have war, famine, disease, death and destruction.
