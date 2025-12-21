Dallas Brodie reclaims leadership of OneBC, apologizes for how conflict 'spilled out into the open'

Dallas Brodie announced Sunday evening that she had reclaimed leadership of OneBC.She apologized for the way the party's implosion "spilled out into the open," and vowed to ensure things are smoother going forward.."Good news - Dallas has reclaimed the party and we are back to work," OneBC wrote in a post on X. "Merry Christmas everyone!"."As you may be aware, OneBC has gone through a difficult ten days where control over the party was being contested," Brodie wrote in a post of her own. "After negotiations, I have regained control of the party and have reassumed my position as leader of OneBC effective immediately.""I am terribly sorry for this conflict that spilled out into the open," she added. "It was not what I wanted or ever dreamed could happen. That being said, I have a great and bright vision for the future of British Columbia and this OneBC movement which will put BC back in the hands of its citizens rather than its elected officials."Brodie noted that, "we know how badly we have all been let down by the establishment and we plan to fight with everything we have so that BC can thrive again.""We have an amazing province with resources beyond the wildest imagination," she continued. "We can have abundance and opportunity for everyone again! Do not lose hope. Do not get discouraged. Do not give up. Stay courageous and be ready to go into full expansion mode in 2026. We will need every single one of you."For a tweet-by-tweet timeline of what happened, click here:.BREAKDOWN: The very public implosion of OneBC