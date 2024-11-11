DAM GOOD NEWS: New structure boosts flood protection for Canmore’s Cougar Creek community

Alberta’s government has announced the completion of the Cougar Creek Debris Flood Retention Structure, a newly constructed dam designed to shield Canmore from the flood risks posed by fast-moving mountain creeks. Situated 600 meters upstream of Canmore’s Cougar Creek neighborhood, this $76.7 million project was made possible by $46 million in provincial funding and is part of a broader flood mitigation effort in the region.The 34-meter-high, rock-filled embankment dam will protect the community by capturing rocks, trees, and other debris that can rapidly cascade downstream during floods, often with little warning. By reducing extreme water flows and holding back dangerous debris, the dam will provide critical protection to homes, businesses, and infrastructure near Cougar Creek.“Today marks an important milestone for the Town of Canmore and the long-term flood resilience of this community,” said Rebecca Schulz, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. “The Cougar Creek Debris Flood Retention Structure is now in place to help ensure the safety of people living, working, and visiting Canmore, preventing a repeat of the destruction seen in the 2013 floods.”Canmore’s mayor, Sean Krausert, emphasized the lasting benefits of the new structure, thanking provincial and federal partners for their contributions. “For generations to come, the structure will serve as a crucial part of Canmore’s flood mitigation strategy,” Krausert said.The project’s completion marks a significant step in Alberta’s commitment to enhancing community protection against natural disasters. Alberta’s five-year, $125-million Drought and Flood Protection program, which includes similar initiatives for municipalities and Indigenous communities, continues to support critical infrastructure protection across the province.Quick FactsHeight: 34-meter rock-filled embankment damLocation: 600 meters upstream from Canmore’s Cougar Creek neighborhoodProvincial Funding: $27 million from Alberta Community Resilience Program, $19 million from Flood Recovery Erosion Control ProgramAdditional Support: $9.5-million Alberta Community Resilience Program grant for Bow Valley Steep Creek Mitigation Program