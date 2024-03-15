‘DAMAGE DONE’: Committee tolerance for evasive ArriveCan contractors dwindling

Patience is wearing thin for MPs on the Government Operations Committee when it comes to the pathological evasiveness of ArriveCan contractor GC Strategies of Woodland, ON, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. The committee heard Thursday vice-president of GC Strategies Darren Anthony, who was subpoenaed to appear before MPs for questioning, could not recall how many millions he’d made from federal contracts.“The damage has already been done,” said Anthony, insisting he has “always been willing to answer questions.”Anthony under oath replied 44 separate times to the committee’s questions with the following responses: “I don’t know,” “I am not aware,” I am not sure,” “I have no idea,” “I don’t have those numbers,” and “I have no knowledge of that.”Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Charles Sousa told Anthony, “We all find it rather odd that you don’t have knowledge or an understanding of these consequences.” GC Strategies was suspended February 14 after receiving what the Comptroller General estimated as $107.7 million in federal contracts. Of that, Conservative MP Larry Brock calculated Anthony and his business partner pocketed “upwards to $17.7 million” or more in commissions on federal contracts. Anthony testified he knew nothing about ArriveCan contracts though his share of profits by company estimate was $1.25 million.“No Canadian has any sympathy for you, sir, in the situation you’re in,” said Brock. “That amount of money is something akin to winning the taxpayer lottery.”Auditor General Karen Hogan and the federal Procurement Ombudsman in separate reports cited numerous irregularities involving GC Strategies contracts including ineligibility, sweetheart contracting with the federal government and sole-sourced awards without paperwork or bidding by other candidates. “You and your partner found a perfect recipe to enrich yourselves on the backs of Canadians,” said Conservative MP Luc Berthold. “You cannot tell us whether you earned more than $4 million from federal contracts?”“No,” replied Anthony, “More than $5 million?” asked Berthold. “I don’t have those numbers in front of me,” replied Anthony. “Six million?” asked Berthold.“I don’t have those numbers in front of me," said Anthony. “More than $7 million, Mr. Anthony?” asked Berthold. “I don’t have those numbers in front of me,” replied Anthony. “More than $8 million, Mr. Anthony?” asked Berthold. “I don’t have any numbers in front of me,” replied Anthony. “Mr. Anthony, you are very greedy,” said Berthold. “I believe your business model has shown this to us very clearly. You came up with a formula and made a lot of money. Are you ashamed you are not able to tell Canadians how much you earned from taxpayers?”“No,” replied Anthony.Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola was in disbelief. “Wow,” said Vignola. “You are a company owner, you have multiple contracts notably with the Government of Canada, but you don’t know how much you make in life?”“Things seem to be going very well for you,” said Vignola. “I’d like to be so rich I don’t have to bother knowing how much I earn and how much I spend. I am sorry but it is really incredible.”Anthony further testified he had not read Hogan's February 12 report that named his company as benefiting from irregularities.“What is your fiduciary responsibility as owner of the company?” asked NPD MP Taylor Bachrach.“I don’t know the answer to that,” replied Anthony.“You’re a half owner of a company that does millions of dollars in government contracts and you don’t know what your fiduciary responsibility is?” asked Bachrach. “No I have no knowledge of that,” replied Anthony.“Have you read the Auditor General’s report?” asked Bachrach. “I have not read it, no,” replied Anthony.“The Auditor General of Canada has audited contracts the company you are a 50% owner of has undertaken and you haven’t read the report? Have you read the Procurement Ombudsman’s report?” asked Bachrach. “No I have not,” replied Anthony.Conservative MP Garnett Genuis laughed at Anthony’s testimony. “I don’t even know what to say,” said Genuis. “This is so ridiculous. Is it not obviously ridiculous to you?”“You really had me at ‘I didn’t read the Auditor General’s report,’” said Genuis. “This report was tabled more than a month ago. Your company has faced grievous consequences which you have described because of this report. You have been required to testify in large part because of the findings of this report. This report is feeding into an RCMP investigation that could result in criminal charges.”“This report is merely 36 pages and at no point did you think, ‘Maybe I should read this thing’?” asked Genuis. “No I did not,” replied Anthony.