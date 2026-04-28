Dance instructor faces multiple sex assault charges linked to historical allegations in White Rock case

A former dance teacher has been charged in connection with multiple historical sexual assault allegations involving youth students in BC, following a years-long police investigation that expanded across provinces.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in White Rock say 45-year-old Nigel Brock Jellison, also known as Brock Jellison, is facing five counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.Investigators say the allegations involve four victims who were minors at the time, with incidents dating back to between 2006 and 2011 while Jellison was working as a dance instructor in White Rock.Police first began investigating in 2021 after a report was made regarding historical abuse involving a student at a local dance studio. As the case progressed, additional victims were identified, leading to a referral to the BC Prosecution Service, which approved charges in February 2026.A Canada-wide warrant was issued before Jellison was arrested on April 15, 2026, in Magrath, Alberta, with assistance from RCMP officers in southern Alberta. .He has since been released under court-imposed conditions while awaiting his next appearance.Investigators say the alleged offences occurred while Jellison was employed at a dance studio in White Rock, though police note he has also worked at other studios, including more recent employment in Alberta.Due to the historical nature of the allegations and concerns about ongoing operations, police have not identified the specific studios involved.White Rock RCMP Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Rob Dixon said investigators believe there may be additional people with relevant information who have not yet come forward.“We are asking anyone with information to contact the White Rock RCMP,” Dixon said.Police say a publication ban is in place protecting the identity of the complainants, and the investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather information from potential witnesses.