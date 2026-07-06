DANCING QUEEN?: Olivia Chow breaks down again at culture festival

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has been caught dancing her way through another public event in the city recently, with the clip going viral.On Saturday, Chow was spotted at Kothu Fest 2026, a Sri Lankan culture festival, where she was shuffling onstage with what is assumed to be a performer.The clip shows her attempting and struggling to copy the perfromer's dance moves, while the crowd screams.This of course, is not the first time the mayor was caught on screen breaking it down..In another recent clip posted in late June, Chow dances in what is assumed to be a club during the Toronto pride parade, while people in the crowd cheer her on.One popular comment under her pride dance, from user 95 reads, "Saw her at the Italian festival. At this point she’s attended more gatherings this summer than the average youth.""Mayor of Toronto out here dancing like she’s three tabs deep at a festival. The world sees this," writes not so nice Canadian under the post."Meanwhile the city’s roads are falling apart and people are struggling. Clown show."