DANGER ALERT: Calgary police warn public after release of high-risk violent offender

Calgary police are warning the public after a high-risk violent offender was released into the community following the completion of his sentence.The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said Collin Dennis Ayorech, 45, was released in Calgary on Friday, after serving time for a series of serious offences, including aggravated assault, arson with disregard for human life, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and failing to comply with court conditions.Police say Ayorech also has a criminal history that includes convictions for aggravated assault, robbery, and weapons offences, with the majority of his crimes committed in the Calgary area.In one of his attacks against his ex-girlfriend was with a sword, cutting off most of her fingers.CBC reported at the time Ayorech has a history of schizophrenia and serious addictions to alcohol and cocaine.After attacking his victim with a sword, Ayorech stuffed her in a closet and lit a mattress on fire on the other side of the door.CPS confirmed Ayorech will be monitored through its High-Risk Offender Program, which tracks individuals deemed likely to reoffend in a violent or sexual manner. Officers work with law enforcement partners to ensure compliance with court-imposed conditions designed to manage risk in the community.Ayorech is described as approximately 5-ft. 11-ins., 200 lbs., bald, with brown eyes..Police said the decision to publicly identify Ayorech followed careful consideration, including privacy concerns, and was made in the interest of public safety. CPS emphasized the goal is to allow residents to take reasonable precautions, not to encourage vigilantism.“This information is being released to help members of the public protect themselves,” police said, adding that any form of vigilante action is strongly discouraged.The disclosure is authorized under Section 13(1)(cc) of Alberta’s Protection of Privacy Act (2025).CPS said conditions commonly used to manage high-risk offenders can include electronic monitoring, restrictions on weapons, drugs, and alcohol, mandatory counselling or treatment, curfews, and other court-ordered controls intended to reduce the risk to the public.