RCMP say shooter arrested in Northern Alberta

Editor's Note: RCMP say Halliday has been arrested. Grande Prairie RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Northwestern Alberta after an armed suspect allegedly fired at multiple people near Grande Prairie and fled the area.Police say Curtis Halliday, 42, is considered extremely dangerous and is believed to be in possession of multiple firearms. Investigators say Halliday has already shot at several individuals and remains at large.The alert covers a broad swath of Northwestern Alberta, including areas between Grande Prairie and Rycroft, west along Hwy. 43 to the B.C. border, north along Hwy. 2 to Rycroft, and west along Hwy. 49 to the provincial boundary.Halliday is believed to be driving a black 2022 Ford F-350 bearing Alberta licence plate CMZ0105. He was last known to be in the area northwest of Grande Prairie near LaGlace..RCMP are urging residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and to immediately report any sightings.Members of the public are warned not to approach the suspect under any circumstances.Police describe Halliday as having a fair complexion, 6-ft., 3 ins., 249 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone who sees Halliday or the vehicle is asked to avoid contact and call 911 immediately. RCMP say no further details are available at this time, but additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.