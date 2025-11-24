DANGEROUS CRIMINAL ALERT: Notorious Calgary rapist released to Siksika Nation

Gleichen RCMP are alerting the public after the release of high-risk offender Cody George Manyshots, 32, who has completed his federal sentence and plans to reside in Siksika Nation.Manyshots, described as 5-ft., 9-ins., 161 lbs., with brown hair and eyes and a medium complexion, has a criminal history that includes assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, kidnapping, robbery, possession of a scheduled substance for trafficking, and uttering threats.Manyshots was in the news in 2014 when, along with his brother, kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from a bus stop.The brother took her to a home and sexually assaulted her for hours.The girl, who may have suffered a concussion, managed to escape the house around 8 a.m., while the men were distracted.Their lawyer claimed the pair suffered from severe cases of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).Manyshots was jailed for 12 years..The RCMP said the warning is issued after careful consideration of privacy and public safety, noting a risk of significant harm to the community.Authorities have applied to the courts to impose conditions on Manyshots’ release to support his reintegration while protecting public safety.Police emphasized the public notice is meant to allow community members to take appropriate precautions and not to encourage vigilante action. Anyone who believes a crime has occurred or is imminent is urged to contact police, or call 911 if the situation is urgent.