Dangerous Trans-Canada RCMP chase in BC after driver rams vehicles off the road

Salmon Arm RCMP, in collaboration with Golden, Revelstoke and Sicamous RCMP members, successfully apprehended a pickup truck driver involved in a series of dangerous incidents on the Trans-Canada Hwy.The chain of events unfolded on February 8, starting at 11:05 pm, when a woman reported that her family, including two children, had been struck by a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck near Golden, BC. According to the woman, they encountered the vehicle parked on the highway without lights and swerved to avoid it. The pickup then accelerated and rear-ended their vehicle before ramming its driver's side. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.Revelstoke RCMP were alerted to the situation and subsequently located the Dodge pickup. However, attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful as it evaded police, crossing double solid yellow lines into oncoming traffic. Despite police refraining from pursuit, the pickup continued its reckless course.Further reports indicated the Dodge pickup had rammed another vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, resulting in the driver sustaining a broken bone. A Sicamous RCMP officer spotted the damaged Dodge pickup on the Trans-Canada and tracked it until it got stuck behind a semi-truck. The pursuit continued to Canoe, where Salmon Arm RCMP had set up a spike belt.Despite police attempts to halt the pickup, it once again fled at high speed, narrowly avoiding the spike belt. However, additional Salmon Arm RCMP members managed to locate the vehicle at a local gas station, initiating a coordinated operation to box it in. With support from a Sicamous RCMP member, the driver was apprehended without incident."This was a high-risk situation where our officers made tough decisions in considering the safety of the public and attempting to stop this driver. This incident shows the great communication and teamwork between our officers at neighbouring detachments in safely locating and stopping this driver before anyone was more seriously injured," said Sgt. Simon Scott, of Salmon Arm RCMPPolice are now pursuing several charges against the driver, with the case forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.