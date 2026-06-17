UPDATED: DANI-BUCKS!: Alberta to send $100 energy rebate cheques to 3.4 million residents amid high oil prices

The Alberta government will send $100 rebates to nearly 3.4 million eligible residents beginning July 1, arguing direct cash payments offer more meaningful relief than fuel tax cuts as energy prices remain elevated.Premier Danielle Smith announced the Alberta Energy Rebate on Wednesday, saying the program will return a portion of the province's windfall energy revenues directly to Albertans struggling with higher living costs.“Higher oil prices don't just affect what people pay at the pump, they can increase the cost of groceries, utilities and other household expenses,” said Smith. “The Alberta Energy Rebate turns higher energy revenues into direct relief for Albertans, giving families the flexibility to use it where they need it most.”Albertans aged 18 and older who filed a 2025 tax return and have a household income of $225,000 or less will be eligible to apply through an online portal opening July 1.Under the program, each eligible adult will receive $100. Two-adult households could receive $200, while additional adult family members or children aged 18 and older living in the same home may also qualify for separate payments.The government said the rebate is intended to provide broader relief than fuel tax reductions, which primarily benefit drivers.“When oil prices are high, everyone feels it,” said Finance Minister Jason Nixon. “Albertans deserve real relief and the freedom to use it when and where it matters most to their families.”.The province argued its previous fuel tax relief measures delivered limited benefits because lower taxes were quickly absorbed by market pricing. Speaking at a press conference in Calgary on Wednesday, Smith told the media that the government had originally planned to provide relief equivalent to the value of a fuel tax reduction, estimated at roughly $350 million, but concluded a direct payment would provide more flexibility for Albertans.“It's not just fuel that people are suffering from,” said Smith. “Fuel goes into the price of food as well and people need relief on that front. Some people take the bus, others may be more concerned about utility bills. We believe people need the choice to put it toward their pressing needs.”Smith said the government calculated that the previous fuel tax relief approach would have provided about $65 in savings per person, compared to the new $100 rebate.“Do we save people 13 cents a litre going forward for about $65, or do we give them $100 based on what they've already paid today?” she said.“We made a decision that people need the money now based on the fact that the prices have been so high in the past."Officials said the new rebate will provide families more than 50% greater savings on average than the fuel tax relief program was projected to provide over the next three months..Recipients of the Alberta Seniors Benefit, Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), the Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) and Income Support will be automatically enrolled to receive payments.Affordability and Utilities Minister RJ Sigurdson said the rebate builds on existing affordability initiatives introduced by the government.“We know affordability is top of mind for Albertans — we hear you, and we are taking action,” said Sigurdson.The government noted Alberta continues to have some of the lowest fuel taxes in Canada at 13 cents per litre and no provincial sales tax. It also pointed to the province's eight percent personal income tax bracket introduced last year, which it said saved Albertans approximately $1.2 billion in 2025.According to the province, the average price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil during a 20-day review period ending June 15 was US$92.74 per barrel. Alberta officials said elevated oil prices generated additional government revenues that made the rebate possible.The application portal will remain open until Sept. 30.For the purposes of eligibility, a household is defined as a single individual or two individuals who are married or living in a common-law relationship. Adult children, roommates and other adults living at the same address but not in a marital or common-law relationship will be considered separate households and must apply individually.The rebate will not be taxable and will not affect eligibility for provincial assistance programs or federal seniors' benefits.The government said it will consider additional relief measures in the future if oil prices remain elevated.