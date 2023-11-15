News

Danielle Smith pens letter to Canadian senators: 'Food is not a luxury - it is a basic necessity!'

Danielle Smith pens letter to Canadian senators: 'Food is not a luxury - it is a basic necessity!'
Danielle Smith pens letter to Canadian senators: 'Food is not a luxury - it is a basic necessity!'Jen Hodgson Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Liberal Government
Farming
Alberta Danielle Smith
Bill C-234

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news