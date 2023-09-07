Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson 

A Los Angeles judge sentenced American actor Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago. 

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo handed down the sentence to Masterson after hearing statements from the women about the trauma they experienced and the suffering caused by the memories in the years after. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I believe rapists should be executed, but how come he wasn’t arrested 20 years ago? None of this adds up. Did the police dig up 20 year old evidence or is this purely he-said she-said?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

And Trudeau rapes a 14 year old in West Vancouver and pays off her family millions and becomes PM and our MSM and “justice” system are mysteriously” uninterested

Could Canada possibly be more corrupt?

YYC 007
YYC 007

Guaranteed that the fake paid off news in Canada have all been told to never bring this subject up. A Rebel reporter tried asking him about this recently in Calgary and he just ignored her.

Amy08
Amy08

Canada isn't Canada anymore.🇨🇳🇨🇦🇨🇳

