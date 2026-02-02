Darlington nuclear refurbishment completed ahead of schedule and under budget

Toronto — A nuclear refurbishment at the Darlington power plant has been completed, with the unit set to return to service in the coming weeks.Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce announced Monday that the refurbishment was finished four months ahead of schedule and $150 million under budget.The overall refurbishment budget was $12.8 billion.The multi-year project at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station involved all four nuclear reactor units and extends the facility’s operating life to at least 2055.The provincial government has positioned nuclear power as a cornerstone of Ontario’s long-term electricity strategy, citing rapid population growth, electrification, and rising industrial demand. Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government is also planning to build four small modular reactors at the Darlington site.Beyond Darlington, the province is examining additional nuclear projects, including potential expansion at Bruce Power in Tiverton, consideration of a new large-scale facility near Port Hope, and refurbishments at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station to extend its lifespan.Ontario officials say the projects are aimed at ensuring long-term grid reliability while supporting economic growth and emissions reduction goals.