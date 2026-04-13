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DATA CENTRE DOUBLE DOWN: Alberta presses ahead with AI strategy as global projects falter

As major AI data centre projects in both the US and the UK face delays, cancellations and rising costs, Alberta is actively promoting its AI strategy to Ottawa and positioning itself as a destination for investment.
As major AI data centre projects in both the US and the UK face delays, cancellations and rising costs, Alberta is actively promoting its AI strategy to Ottawa and positioning itself as a destination for investment.Image generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Abpol
Naheed Nenshi
Openai
Ministry Of Environment
Kevin O'Leary
Wonder Valley
Artificial Intelligence Data Centres
AI data centres
Synapse Data Center

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