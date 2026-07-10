News

Data challenges Corb Lund’s claim that metallurgical coal is a declining industry

Corb Lund addresses members of the media at a "Water Not Coal" protest. The demonstration opposes coal mining developments in Alberta.
Corb Lund addresses members of the media at a "Water Not Coal" protest. The demonstration opposes coal mining developments in Alberta.Will Vasseur / Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Coal
Mark Carney
Coal Mining
Coal Development
Coal Exports
Northback
Grassy Mountain
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
coal mine
Coal mining eastern slopes
Alberta coal mining
Coal mining in the Rockies
Tim Hodgson
corb lund
world steel association
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news