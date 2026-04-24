Data show $1.1B in child benefits went to temporary residents

More than $1.1 billion in Canada Child Benefit payments went to temporary residents in 2025, according to new federal data first reported by Juno News.The figures were tabled in the House of Commons in response to a written question from Conservative MP Andrew Lawton, who asked how many temporary residents are receiving the benefit and how the program is being enforced.The data shows a sharp increase in payments over the past five years, in line with Canada' s uptick in immigration. In 2021, temporary residents received just under $389 million. By 2025, that number had climbed to more than $1.1 billion, bringing the total over five years to nearly $3 billion.The CRA only confirmed the total value of payments and number of recipients. .The CRA did not break down how much went specifically to international students or temporary foreign workers, as it was asked by Lawton. It remains unclear which kind of temporary residents are receiving the largest share of the tax-payer funded benefit. Lawton also asked how the government ensures recipients meet eligibility requirements, including the 18-month residency rule for temporary residents, and how payments are handled when visas expire.The government is yet to provide that data. The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment designed to help families with the cost of raising children. In order for temporary residents to be eligible for the payment they must have lived in Canada for 18 consecutive months and have a valid permit in the 19th month. The maximum amount receivable per year for children under 6 years $7,997 and $6,748 for children aged between 6 and 17 years old.