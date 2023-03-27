COVID antibodies

Antibodies and COVID-19 

 Courtesy CDC

There were 98.1% of Canadian adults who had COVID-19 antibodies from April to August, according to data released by Statistics Canada. 

Over this period, 53.9% of Canadians living in private dwellings had antibodies indicating a past infection, which is more than 20 times higher than the 2.6% observed from November 2020 to April 2021, according to the Monday data. These antibodies were acquired through vaccination, a previous infection, or a combination. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

racer99
racer99

So once again all us "conspiracy theorists" were right all along and the msm, government agencies and their minions were wrong. Surprise surprise! And herd immunity isn't just real, it's way more effective than any vaccinations! Whodathunkit? So who is going to answer for all the wrongs that were done to all the skeptics in the name of a threat that all the "experts" always knew never really existed? I'll wait, but not for long.

rianc
rianc

If 98.1% of Canadians have Covid antibodies from a prior infection then all of the remaining Covid policies are no longer needed and are just continued for theatrics. There is also no need for governments to continue to push people to get the Covid bio-hazard they mistakenly call a vaccine. As we all know, natural immunity to Covid is far superior to any immunity gained from the Covid bio-hazard.

