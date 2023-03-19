Rideau River

Ottawa police officers search the Rideau River as part of their investigation into the discovery of a woman's body. 

 Courtesy Judy Trinh/CBC

A report from Environment and Climate Change Canada said Ontario and Quebec have the poorest water quality in Canada, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Calculated trends using data from 2002 to 2020 show no site with improved water quality,” said the report. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Goose
Goose

"...because of raw sewage dumped into waterways..."

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

The obvious comment surfaces of: Perhaps the large volumes of "kool-aid" dumped in the water by certain Liberal/NDP governments may explain numerous results.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.