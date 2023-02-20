Almost a third of chaplains in the federal prison system are non-Christians, data show.
“Service levels to other than Christian faiths increased by 66%” over the past decade," the Correctional Service wrote in a report to Parliament.
Almost a third of chaplains in the federal prison system are non-Christians, data show.
“Service levels to other than Christian faiths increased by 66%” over the past decade," the Correctional Service wrote in a report to Parliament.
“There is no proportionate shortage of non-Christian members of the Correctional Service’s chaplaincy program,” managers wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. “Institutional chaplaincy service levels follow a recommended standard.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, the Inquiry said of 165 chaplains in federal prisons, 69 are Protestants followed by Catholics (48), Muslims (20), Buddhists (10), Jews (seven), Wiccans and Pagans (six), Sikhs (one), Christian Orthodox (one) and Rastafarian (one).
A total 30% of chaplains represented non-Christian faith groups. The figures were requested by Conservative MP Scott Reid (Lanark-Frontenac, ON) who asked, “How many chaplains are presently members of the Correctional Service of Canada chaplaincy program broken down by faith, spiritual or philosophical tradition?”
The Correctional Service sought to “ensure offenders of all faiths receive regular and consistent support to practice their personal beliefs in accordance with their Charter rights and freedoms,” said the Inquiry.
“This strategy includes access to site-based chaplains who provide general duty services supporting all offenders regardless of their beliefs.”
The typical federal inmate is a white Christian man, 34, serving a sentence under five years, according to the most recent Corrections And Conditional Release Statistical Overview by the Department of Public Safety. Also, 45% of prisoners identified as Christians, followed by Muslims (7.5%), Buddhists (2%), Wiccans and Pagans (1.5%), Jews (1%), Sikhs (1%), Rastafarians (1%) and Hindus (.3%).
A total of 7% of convicts identify as believers in “traditional Aboriginal spirituality.” The federal prison system spends almost $11 million annually on spiritual healing for indigenous inmates, according to an internal audit.
“The Correctional Service contracts elders to provide services to offenders interested in following a traditional healing path, a traditional Aboriginal healing process based on culture and beliefs which encompasses a lifelong spiritual, emotional or psychological journey whereby one strives to be in harmony with all living things on Mother Earth,” said an Audit Of The Management Of Elder Services. A total 125 elders are on contract in addition to the prison chaplaincy service.
The federal prison system costs $2.4 billion a year, by official estimate. Costs per inmate average $120,589 a year overall and up to $163,642 for prisoners in maximum security penitentiaries.
Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Typo in Headline.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.