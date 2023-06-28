David Suzuki Foundation targets BC with anti-LNG ad campaign

David Suzuki Foundation targets BC with anti-LNG ad campaign

The David Suzuki Foundation is taking to the airwaves to tell the public the liquified natural gas industry is bad and misleading.

“Today the David Suzuki Foundation launched an advertising campaign about ‘natural’ and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to counter misleading industry claims,” the foundation announced in a press release.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Left Coast
Left Coast

David Suzuki . . . CBC Grifter, Anti-Intellectual & Fraud Scientist . . . long past time this incredible waste of space was put out to pasture . . . his 6 children & multiple homes are a testament to his concern for the friggin Planet.

Search 'Australian Broadcasting Suzuki' to watch him completely humiliated by Real Scientists . . . the man has always been a fraud!

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Hey Dave. That white jacket that you’re wearing looks like polyester. Polyester is made from oil, coal and - wait for it - natural gas. Google it. It’s called an ester in scientific terms. I thought you were a scientist Dave. Oh wait. That’s the other Dave. You’re the CBCNDP+ grifter, bug Dr. Dave who owns three houses, one of them an 8000 square foot mansion on a private island in BC. F off Dave. You’re such a miserable lying old man that you can’t even enjoy your private Island. Does some globalist have “something on you” that you have to keep coming out of the woodwork like this instead of retiring ?? Or are you just a flat out commie.

