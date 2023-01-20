David Suzuki

Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki said gas stoves should be restricted because they cause household pollution and climate change. 

“Gas stoves release dangerous pollutants into homes, buildings and the atmosphere, including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and particulate matter,” said Suzuki in a blog post. 

Bob25
Bob25

And the University of Alberta bestowed an honorary Doctorate on this epitome of brilliance. (And that was the last time I gave the U of A any money.)

Forgettable
Forgettable

Asthma is caused by vaccines, not gas stoves.

jph1944
jph1944

Does anyone actually pay attention to anything this hypocrite says?

I am upset my tax dollars, i have been forced to pay to the CBC, have made him a multi-millionaire.

Stand Strong
Stand Strong

Suzuki has become one of the most insignificant hypocrites out there. He is merely a bought and paid for puppet!

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Fake statistics are a Suzuki specialty.

Flogging a book predicting climate catastrophe, Suzuki told listeners to the Bill Good show in 2010 that his book reflected the unanimous views of 14,000 climatologists.

Really? He read 14,000 books and found 100% agreement among them?

Getrdone
Getrdone

What a gasbag, he will pontificate his ideology and people accept it as gospel, but if you want to get him to speak be prepared to shell out for it. A few years ago he spoke in Montreal and all the demands that he had for hotel and aides and transportation plus his fee were crazy. He even preferred to have female aides. For me this guy has a bigger living footprint with 3 houses, he reminds me of the WEF crowd that just dirtied the skies around Davos.

bobd.philip
bobd.philip

If David is so concerned about “household pollution” perhaps a couples of months in a small hut burning cow dung would be in order! David is still sucking on the CBC teat.

Jmojo
Jmojo

Very interesting! How about that $15,000 Gas stove at your remote island home????

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Suzuki Canadian environmentalist? The jokes just keep coming. Three houses, millions of miles in the air, polar bear defrauding of children, part of the ethical? CBC. Millions of dollars from American environmental terrorist organizations, The King has no clothes.

MLC
MLC

Interesting when you note Suzuki and his foundation members usual mode(s) of transport. Even the (mis)quoted study acknowledged the primary issue is ventilation. Somehow lost in the discussion....

Nitrous oxide (the primary issue) is not uncommon and again, rectified by ventilation. Considering other gasses routinely vented into residences, ventilation is always an issue.

Also of interest - some natural gas providers are introducing hydrogen into their product. Aside from the alleged 'green' effect - it also reduces the net KJ value. Note the prices have only gone up - along with the innumerable 'extra charges'.

Paying more - receiving less - a trend here? Somewhat surprised to note there is not yet a 'dinosaur reclamation charge' on the monthly bills yet - or is this the 'storage' et al charge?

Libby
Libby

"Gas furnaces and water heaters ... [are] ... contributing to outdoor air pollution. ..." Sounds like propaganda to me. And Bradley (writer) doesn't say Suzuki said it. I assume Bradley is telling you that.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

This one was one of the most known imbeciles of the nonsense, in the world. He just wanted to remind us.. of that.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The 1950s Bug Scientist considers himself an expert in Gorebull Warming except when he is in Australia in a room full of Real Scientists. Then he repeated "I am not a Climatologist" at least 10 or 15 times.

The aging Gasbag has several homes and likely they all have Gas Ranges.

What an absolute clown this man is . . . .

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Love my gas range. If they ever try to ban, I just might buy an extra as a back up to keep in my garage if the one use ever gives out.

Drax
Drax

4 homes, one on the beach, no doubt this hypocrite has a private gas powered jet and a gas line up his butt.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Amazing to me how the media insist on giving a voice to one of the great all time sponges of our Canadian tax dollars, while trying their best to silence Jordan Peterson, someone who contributes to millions & whom we can all be proud.

loga
loga

Suzuki, ever the hypocrite.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Zero good to say about Suzuki..so I will just say nothing.

