Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki said gas stoves should be restricted because they cause household pollution and climate change.
“Gas stoves release dangerous pollutants into homes, buildings and the atmosphere, including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and particulate matter,” said Suzuki in a blog post.
The post said an analysis of 27 studies on the effects of gas appliances on children concluded 12.7% of current childhood asthma cases in the United States can be attributed to them. It said this ranges from 3% in Florida to 21.1% in Illinois.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency found nitrogen dioxide concentrations are 50% to 400% higher in homes with gas stoves than those with electric ones. Nitrogen dioxide can cause cardiovascular and respiratory problems and exacerbate illnesses such as the flu and COVID-19.
Gas furnaces and water heaters cause less indoor air pollution because many jurisdictions require them to be vented outside, contributing to outdoor air pollution and climate change. Research shows buildings in California emit more nitrogen oxides than power plants and almost as much as cars.
Suzuki said health issues around gas appliances have been known since the 1980s. He said industry has “put considerable resources into downplaying or denying the dangers, and into promoting gas appliances.”
These efforts are increasing as many jurisdictions consider banning gas stoves for new homes and buildings. The tactics range from large ad and influencer campaigns, fake grassroots groups and supporters to advocate for gas over electric, lobbying politicians, and threats.
Industry argued proper ventilation will resolve indoor pollution issues. The blog post said ventilation will move pollution outdoors, and most jurisdictions do not require venting to keep indoor air pure.
It said the advantages of cooking with gas over conventional electric stoves are about convenience. It argued newer induction stoves, which use magnetics to heat, are more efficient, safer, and better for indoor and outdoor environments. The main problem with removing them is they do not work with all types of cookware, but it can be overcome by placing these pots and pans on a suitable metal heat plate.
Not every one can replace their gas stoves, but the blog post recommended incentives, regulations, and building code updates to eliminate gas. If people continue to use gas stoves, it said they can vent the outside or keep the windows open while using them.
Suzuki concluded by saying using gas to cook was never about efficiency or affordability. He said the goal was “to get people to buy and burn more to enrich the most profitable industry in history.”
“Instead of recognizing the true value of these limited stores of concentrated solar energy that took millennia to create, our growth-driven economic system has long relied on burning them up as quickly as possible,” he said.
“It’s time to change that, for the health of our children, ourselves, and the planet.”
Republicans and fossil fuel supporters rallied behind gas stoves on January 11 as a flash point in the US’s ongoing culture wars and a source of conservative resistance to President Joe Biden’s environmental agenda.
The controversy was ignited when United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Commissioner Richard L. Trumka Jr. said he would not rule out a ban on the appliances, prompting the agency to pivot two days after and say he did not intend on it.
Trumka’s comment prompted loud complaints from Republicans, who accused the CPSC of trying to snatch the stoves from the 40 million homes relying on them.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
And the University of Alberta bestowed an honorary Doctorate on this epitome of brilliance. (And that was the last time I gave the U of A any money.)
Asthma is caused by vaccines, not gas stoves.
Does anyone actually pay attention to anything this hypocrite says?
I am upset my tax dollars, i have been forced to pay to the CBC, have made him a multi-millionaire.
Suzuki has become one of the most insignificant hypocrites out there. He is merely a bought and paid for puppet!
Fake statistics are a Suzuki specialty.
Flogging a book predicting climate catastrophe, Suzuki told listeners to the Bill Good show in 2010 that his book reflected the unanimous views of 14,000 climatologists.
Really? He read 14,000 books and found 100% agreement among them?
What a gasbag, he will pontificate his ideology and people accept it as gospel, but if you want to get him to speak be prepared to shell out for it. A few years ago he spoke in Montreal and all the demands that he had for hotel and aides and transportation plus his fee were crazy. He even preferred to have female aides. For me this guy has a bigger living footprint with 3 houses, he reminds me of the WEF crowd that just dirtied the skies around Davos.
If David is so concerned about “household pollution” perhaps a couples of months in a small hut burning cow dung would be in order! David is still sucking on the CBC teat.
Very interesting! How about that $15,000 Gas stove at your remote island home????
Suzuki Canadian environmentalist? The jokes just keep coming. Three houses, millions of miles in the air, polar bear defrauding of children, part of the ethical? CBC. Millions of dollars from American environmental terrorist organizations, The King has no clothes.
Interesting when you note Suzuki and his foundation members usual mode(s) of transport. Even the (mis)quoted study acknowledged the primary issue is ventilation. Somehow lost in the discussion....
Nitrous oxide (the primary issue) is not uncommon and again, rectified by ventilation. Considering other gasses routinely vented into residences, ventilation is always an issue.
Also of interest - some natural gas providers are introducing hydrogen into their product. Aside from the alleged 'green' effect - it also reduces the net KJ value. Note the prices have only gone up - along with the innumerable 'extra charges'.
Paying more - receiving less - a trend here? Somewhat surprised to note there is not yet a 'dinosaur reclamation charge' on the monthly bills yet - or is this the 'storage' et al charge?
"Gas furnaces and water heaters ... [are] ... contributing to outdoor air pollution. ..." Sounds like propaganda to me. And Bradley (writer) doesn't say Suzuki said it. I assume Bradley is telling you that.
This one was one of the most known imbeciles of the nonsense, in the world. He just wanted to remind us.. of that.
The 1950s Bug Scientist considers himself an expert in Gorebull Warming except when he is in Australia in a room full of Real Scientists. Then he repeated "I am not a Climatologist" at least 10 or 15 times.
The aging Gasbag has several homes and likely they all have Gas Ranges.
What an absolute clown this man is . . . .
Love my gas range. If they ever try to ban, I just might buy an extra as a back up to keep in my garage if the one use ever gives out.
4 homes, one on the beach, no doubt this hypocrite has a private gas powered jet and a gas line up his butt.
Amazing to me how the media insist on giving a voice to one of the great all time sponges of our Canadian tax dollars, while trying their best to silence Jordan Peterson, someone who contributes to millions & whom we can all be proud.
Suzuki, ever the hypocrite.
Zero good to say about Suzuki..so I will just say nothing.
