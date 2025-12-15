News

Davies fights back against CTV claim that NDP would give Liberals majority in exchange for speaker role

NDP interim Don Davies
NDP interim Don DaviesImage courtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Speaker Of The House
Ndp
New Democratic Party
Don Davies
Minority Parliament Canada
parliamentary resources

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news