Dawn Walker face
Image courtesy of SPS

Saskatchewan resident Dawn Walker has pleaded not guilty to abducting her child. The trial date will be set later in January.

Dawn Walker

Walker appeared in court on Tuesday and Thursday, where she chose to have a judge-only trial and waived a preliminary hearing.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

BCGray
BCGray

I just hope that justice will be unbiased and not be swayed by the ethnicity of the person charged

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.