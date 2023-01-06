Initially, Walker was charged with child abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.
They added more charges in November, including making and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft, and identity fraud.
The United States Department of Homeland Security charged Walker with three charges connected to using a false identity to enter the country.
Walker issued a statement in November, telling the public she wants to tell her side of the story. She blamed “official channels” for failing her family.
“Through the course of my life and career, I have prided myself on being an activist and strong voice for Indigenous people, in particular women and mothers,” said Walker’s statement.
“On multiple occasions, I sought help and refuge from official channels, including the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP. Like many, many indigenous women before me, the system failed me and my family. I fear that it is failing me again.”
“I am pleased that the court has lifted the publication ban on my name. This provides me the opportunity to clearly tell my story, and will allow the public to make an informed judgment.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
I just hope that justice will be unbiased and not be swayed by the ethnicity of the person charged
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.