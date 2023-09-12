Trucker’s protest

Credit: Sherri Sapara

 By Reid Small

The trial of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is proceeding slowly, with most of the time so far spent in a voir dire, or trial within a trial. 

Lich and Barber face charges of mischief, intimidation, and obstruction, and counselling to commit the same crimes not committed. Barber has an additional charge of counselling to breach a court order. 

