The trial of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is proceeding slowly, with most of the time so far spent in avoir dire, or trial within a trial.
Lich and Barber face charges of mischief, intimidation, and obstruction, and counselling to commit the same crimes not committed. Barber has an additional charge of counselling to breach a court order.
Tuesday morning, the court viewed further social media footage provided by a Crown witness, Sgt. Joanne Pilotte of Ottawa Police Services.
Upon review, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey will decide if the footage is admissible and can be entered into evidence for the trial proceedings.
Pilotte revealed on the stand she had been following and downloading the convoy’s social media footage since before the end of the protest. Initially she had attempted to enter each separate Facebook post as a separate exhibit, but Monday the judge said she would have preferred “one exhibit of Facebook pages strung together.”
Pilotte prepared the footage according to the judge’s request before Tuesday morning's proceedings.
The Facebook files include video footage of the downtown demonstration and comments from both Lich and Barber (separately). The videos are from February 11 and 12, 2022. In the background of several of the videos, music, laughter, and chants of “Trudeau must go” can be heard.
“Peace and love guys,” Barber said in one of the videos. “This is what the media doesn't want you to see.”
“We are peaceful, loving. We are awesome,” he said in further footage. “Keep safe everyone. Keep up the good fight across Canada. We are winning.”
“It's such a pleasure to meet you! I can't thank you enough,” said one convoy participant who talked about how his mother spent the last three days of her life alone due to covid mandates. “"I spend every day in my life worried sick, where I can't eat, I can't sleep. All I do is work and lift weights and pray. And thanks to people like you, who I now know are heroes, I will never be able to thank you enough.”
The Crown’s witness included video footage previously presented to the court. The judge pointed out she had already seen this evidence, but the Crown insisted its relevance because it was a different user who filmed the same scene.
“[Police] are coming for us,” Barber said. “They’ve been ordered to clear the streets.”
“If you see a large number [of police approaching a truck], lock that door, crawl under that bunk… grab that horn switch and don’t let go… til they’re busting your windows in.”
More video footage shows Barber walking through the protest.
“Anyone wanna see what Ottawa looks like now?” Barber said. “Nothing but peace and love down here.” He commented that the police “dismantled” the bouncy castle.
“Pathetic,” he said.
The evidence presented on Tuesday also consisted of more than one of the convoy’s “Official daily event and safety report.”
“We of course encourage all demonstrators across the country to be peaceful, just like we have been and will continue to be here in Ottawa,” Lich said in one of the videos. “We're all keeping an eye on the protests and blockades happening nationwide. And insofar as we are concerned, it only strengthens our demonstrators' resolve.”
“[Canadians have the right to] speak up and stand up for freedom.”
