DAYCARE NIGHTMARE: Teen knifeman breaks into British daycare stabbing eight kids, two dead, six critical

Children celebreating a Taylor Swift-themed day in Stockport, England had their special day turn to horror when a black-hooded attacker broke in and stabbed eight.Two children has died and six are in critical condition. Two adults are also in critical condition.Twenty-five children were inside at the moment aged six to 11.Police say a 17-year-old was taken into custody inside the daycare by armed police officers.Merseyside Police said the incident was not being treated as "terror-related" and that they are "not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.".Ryan Carney, who lives with his mother nearby, told the Daily Mail he rushed home from work to be with her after she witnessed the terrible aftermath. He said: 'She went out and there was a woman who was screaming, saying she can't find her child.'They let her into the cordon and she ran down and all she could hear was screaming and crying, saying, ''That's my child! That's my child!'''Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "horrendous and deeply shocking.""I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding," local businessman Bare Varathan, 35, told the Mail."They were in the road, running from the nursery. They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. [Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area].""They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured.""I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery. Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife."Witness said the assailant took a taxo to the daycare.A BBC reporter at the scene described one girl on a stretcher covered in blood with "her parents running after her," the Mail said.The victims have been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital. Businessman Colin Parry told the Mail he believed six or seven "young girls" had been stabbed."The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie.""It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport."