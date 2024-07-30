DAYCARE SLAUGHTER: Third child dies after England knife rampage; heroic teacher fights for life

A third little girl has died of injuries sustained in a vicious knife attack in a daycare in Stockport, England, by a hooded 17-year-old boy.Five other students continue to fight for their lives as does their instructor, who bravely tried to protect them from the young maniac.The kids were enjoying a Taylor Swift-themed party when the tragedy struck. The singer was said to be "devasted" by the news and Swifties quickly raised $100,000 British pounds for the families.Bebe King six, was pronounced dead shortly after the attackElsie Dot Stancombe, seven, was also confirmed to have died on Monday at the scene.Alice Aguiar, nine, died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.The Daily Mail reported Bebe's family issued a statement saying: "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."Alice's also paid tribute to their "princess. Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."The described the teenaged killer as a "despicable human being.".In a social media post, Swift shared her horror at the "loss of life and innocence.""The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders." "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."The Mail reported Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Southport Tuesday afternoon and thanked emergency service workers who responded to the knife attack, telling them: "I hope you feel proud of the part that you played in the most difficult circumstances, to do what you could for those young lives.""It is sometimes really important in life just to come and say a simple thank you to all of you, so let me do that, on behalf of myself, on behalf of the government, on behalf of the country — thank you."The suspect, who was born in Cardiff, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by detectives on Monday afternoon," said the Mail..Leanne Lucas, 35, a primary school supply teacher — suffered stab injuries after a teen entered through an unlocked door, which was left open amid the scorching heat, and started attacking children," the Mail said.She is fighting for her life in hospital.Her co-organiser and dance teacher Heidi Barlow, also 35, saved 16 children in the 25-strong class aged between six and 11.