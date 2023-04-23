Celebrity Cruise Ship
Image courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

During a Celebrity Cruises trip to the Caribbean last summer, an elderly passenger died of a heart condition. The cruise line gave his wife two options, remove his remains from the ship in nearby Puerto Rico and potentially wait for an autopsy or leave his body with the ship's morgue until they arrived back in the United States.

Fort Lauderdale Cruise Ship Port

The woman chose the ship morgue option to return to her family as soon as possible. She trusted that her husband's body would be safely transported back to Florida for funeral services.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.