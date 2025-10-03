News

'DEAD SCARED': Christie Clark says Eby terrified of pipeline approval

"The NDP base will not accept a David Eby government supporting this project."
David Eby and Christy Clark
David Eby and Christy ClarkWS Illustration
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Bcpoli
Pipeline
Premier Danielle Smith
Christy Clark
Premier David Eby
dead scared

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news