DEADLINE DAY: Bloc to begin talks on toppling Trudeau Liberals

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is set to instigate non-confidence talks Tuesday, having given the Trudeau Liberals an October 29 deadline to pass key legislation. Blanchet earlier in October after the Tories put forward two failed motions of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government threatened to put forward a motion of his own at the end of the month if the Liberals failed to pass two bills in the Bloc’s interest. “Depending on what the NDP will do, we can say the government's days are numbered,” said Blanchet Tuesday, per the CBC."The expiry date of this government has gone by and it's up to the people of Quebec and Canada to compose a new parliament.”"The only agreement we need now is to send the Liberals to the showers." .Conservatives table another non-confidence motion.Blanchet after the non-confidence vote stated he doesn’t have confidence in the Liberals, but he wanted a window of time to get the legislation passed. However, if the bills weren’t moved on by the deadline, Canadians should expect an election before Christmas. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at the time said he has lost confidence in Trudeau, but he didn’t vote in favour of the non-confidence motion because he didn’t want to see Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre become prime minister. Singh only weeks before voting down the non-confidence motion dramatically tore up the NDP-Liberal coalition agreement that had propped up the Liberals government for years. On Monday, he told reporters his party was “not looking to trigger an election.”“We are not afraid of an election, but we are not looking for one. A federal election is imminent, for sure. It is just a matter of time,” said Singh. Poilievre on Monday told reporters the Conservatives are up for working with “anyone” who wants to topple the Trudeau Liberals. Blanchet on social media Monday said the Bloc wouldn’t team up with the Tories for the sake of Poilievre, but they “would do it for Quebec.” .Farm free traders fight ‘political’ dairy bill that could trigger an election.A Bloc source told the publication that as his party’s two pieces of legislation have not passed, Blanchet is expected to make an announcement Tuesday that the Bloc will now move to “bring down the government.” “Since the very beginning, we have been playing the transparency card and we have no intentions of backing down,” said the source. .BREAKING: Bloc, NDP vote against Conservatives' non-confidence motion; Poilievre, Trudeau exchange scatological insults.The Trudeau Liberals only support one of the Bloc’s two private member bills, and neither of them have passed parliament. The party appears divided on Bill C-319, legislation that would increase Old Age Security (OAS) benefits of seniors aged 65 to 74 by 10%, which is in its third reading. Some Liberals say they want it to pass to help seniors, while others complain it would cost $16 billion over five years.Bill C-282, An Act To Amend The Department Of Foreign Affairs, would impose stricter dairy quotas on farmers and enshrine dairy, poultry and egg quotas as non-negotiable in any future trade talks, as the Western Standard earlier reporter. Beef and grain producers have appeared at parliamentary committee to oppose it as a protectionist measure that threatens free trading of agricultural goods worth billions.The dairy bill was passed through the commons in 2023 and has been in the senate for 16 months. It passed its second reading in April and is still in consideration by committee. The Liberals seem determined to see it pass the senate. International Trade Minister Mary Ng earlier asked Senate Committee Chair Peter Boehm to expedite the bill to royal assent, but he refused, per the National Post. He said it was inappropriate for the government to instruct the senate.