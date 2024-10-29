News

DEADLINE DAY: Bloc to begin talks on toppling Trudeau Liberals

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François BlanchetWestern Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government
Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet
non-confidence motion
NDP-Liberal coalition agreement
Bill C-282
Bill C-319

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news