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Deadly bat fungus reaches Jasper as Parks Canada deploys probiotics to protect endangered species

Parks Canada staff survey a bat colony in a Jasper National Park cave.
Parks Canada staff survey a bat colony in a Jasper National Park cave.Courtesy Parks Canada
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Abpoli
Parks Canada
Jasper
Bats
white-nose syndrome
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