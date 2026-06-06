Deadly bat fungus reaches Jasper as Parks Canada deploys probiotics to protect endangered species

Parks Canada is turning to probiotic treatments in an effort to protect endangered bat populations after a deadly fungal disease known for killing millions of bats across North America was discovered in Jasper National Park.Officials confirmed white-nose syndrome was detected in a cave within Jasper National Park, marking the latest westward spread of the disease since it was first identified in eastern North America in 2006.The fungal infection was found in a hibernating bat colony located in the only known cave where bats overwinter in the park.White-nose syndrome was first confirmed in Alberta in 2024 and was recently detected in three caves in central Alberta and one cave in Jasper during surveys conducted in March.The disease attacks hibernating bats by growing on their skin, particularly around the nose and wings. The infection disrupts hibernation cycles, causing bats to awaken prematurely and burn through the fat reserves needed to survive the winter.Mortality rates in infected colonies can range from 90% to 98%.Jasper National Park is home to two endangered species vulnerable to the disease — the little brown myotis and the northern myotis.Parks Canada says bats play a critical role in controlling insect populations. A single little brown myotis can consume as many as 600 insects in an hour, including mosquitoes, moths and beetles..To combat the disease, Parks Canada is working alongside Alberta Environment and Protected Areas, Wildlife Conservation Society Canada and other wildlife experts to monitor populations and respond to outbreaks.As part of those efforts, biologists are applying a probiotic treatment designed to reduce fungal growth and lessen the severity of infections.The beneficial bacteria used in the treatment occur naturally on bats in Western Canada. According to Parks Canada, studies in Alberta, British Columbia and Washington state have shown the approach can improve survival rates in infected colonies.The probiotic is being applied near known maternity roosts throughout Jasper and, in some cases, directly inside attic spaces where bats have established colonies.As bats move through treated areas, they collect the bacteria on their wings and spread it to other bats, increasing the treatment's effectiveness.Parks Canada estimates the identified maternity roosts support between 150 and 260 bats during the summer months, although officials believe additional roosts likely exist throughout the park.The agency is asking residents and visitors to report bat colonies found in buildings or elsewhere in Jasper National Park to assist conservation efforts.Officials stressed that white-nose syndrome poses no threat to humans. However, people can unknowingly transport fungal spores on clothing, footwear or pets.To help prevent the disease from spreading, Parks Canada is advising the public to avoid entering caves in national parks without permits and to stay away from caves, abandoned buildings and other bat habitats.Anyone who encounters a dead, sick or injured bat in Jasper National Park is asked to contact Parks Canada dispatch.