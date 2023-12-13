UPDATED: Deadly Calgary road rage incident leads to manslaughter charge

A road rage incident turned deadly in Calgary on Tuesday, leading to the death of a man and the arrest of the alleged assailant, who now faces a manslaughter charge.At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Calgary Police Service received a distress call from a passenger traveling in a red 2004 Chevrolet Aveo, reporting an ongoing road rage situation unfolding across various northeast roads. The caller detailed the erratic behavior of a 2002 GMC Sierra, alleging that the driver was swerving dangerously in and out of traffic and even brandished a knife toward the occupants of the Chevrolet Aveo.The roots of the altercation trace back to a non-injury hit-and-run collision between the two vehicles shortly before the 9-1-1 call. Dispatchers advised the occupants of the Chevrolet Aveo to disengage from the aggressive driver, but they chose to continue following the GMC Sierra.As the situation escalated, the driver of the GMC Sierra pulled over in the 6900 block of Temple Dr. N.E. and exited the vehicle.The Chevrolet Aveo drove past the Sierra's driver, who allegedly kicked the passenger-side of the vehicle. In response, the Aveo stopped, reversed into the driver of the Sierra, striking and pushing him into a nearby tree.The driver of the GMC Sierra — David Mervin Burglund, 35, of Calgary — was pronounced dead at the scene.The police took both the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Aveo into custody. Steven Allen, a 34-year-old resident of Calgary, has been charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, February 6 2024. The passenger was released without charges.Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or possessing dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. They can contact the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234. Additionally, information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through various channels, including the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477, the website www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or the P3 Tips mobile app.