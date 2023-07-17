A deadly accident happened at Quebec's Mont-Tremblant ski resort involving a mountain sightseeing gondola on Sunday.
One person has passed away and another is in critical condition, according to the provincial police.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The accident happened right before noon when a big piece of construction equipment hit the moving gondola. The police said that the two people inside were thrown out because of the impact.
The police said that the two individuals were either going up or down the mountain when the incident happened.
Emergency services were sent to the location and both individuals were quickly taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials later confirmed that one of them had passed away on Sunday afternoon.
The police stated that the passenger who survived was moved to a hospital in Montreal and remains in critical condition.
The police could not provide any additional information about the victims, such as their age or gender or the height they were at when the construction equipment hit them.
Investigators will conduct an investigation into the event and the safety precautions in place at Mont-Tremblant, which is approximately 1.5 hours away from Montreal, within Quebec's Laurentian Mountains.
Authorities established a “scene” halfway up the mountain where the incident took place to investigate.
“We are saddened by this situation and Station Mont Tremblant offers its most sincere condolences to all those involved,” said Annique Aird, vice president of sales, marketing and communications at Station Mont Tremblant, in a statement.
The village at the mountain resort decided to cancel the remainder of the Blues Festival that was scheduled for Sunday.
According to a statement from the resort, the construction equipment involved in the accident was being operated by a third party.
Quebec's Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said she was closely monitoring the situation.
In December, there was a gondola crash at Mont Sainte-Anne, which is another popular ski mountain in Quebec. No one was injured in that incident.
My condolences to the injured and killed and their loved ones.
I am in fear of all these things in today's clown world...
I sure hope they drug screen the operator of the equipment that hit it?
But... perhaps it was it a diversity hire? Or a Montreal mob-connected's semi-abled nephew of someone.
Did we ever find out the cause of that horrific bus crash near Winnipeg?
