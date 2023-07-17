Mont Tremblant gondola
Image courtesy of Mont Tremblant

A deadly accident happened at Quebec's Mont-Tremblant ski resort involving a mountain sightseeing gondola on Sunday. 

One person has passed away and another is in critical condition, according to the provincial police.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

My condolences to the injured and killed and their loved ones.

I am in fear of all these things in today's clown world...

I sure hope they drug screen the operator of the equipment that hit it?

But... perhaps it was it a diversity hire? Or a Montreal mob-connected's semi-abled nephew of someone.

Did we ever find out the cause of that horrific bus crash near Winnipeg?

Report

