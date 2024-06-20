Deadly officer-involved shooting in Leduc under investigation

A tragic incident unfolded in Leduc Wednesday when a confrontation between a suicidal individual and law enforcement officers resulted in the death of the suspect. The Alberta RCMP received a report of a suicidal person with a firearm outside the Leduc detachment at 11:23 p.m.A comprehensive response effort ensued, involving the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, neighboring detachments, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Air 1 Helicopter, EPS Tactical Team, and EPS Police Dog Service. The suspect's vehicle was located, and containment was established. Despite attempts to deescalate the situation, a confrontation occurred, resulting in at least one EPS officer discharging their firearm, injuring the suspect. Unfortunately, the 63-year-old Leduc County resident succumbed to their injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene.Fortunately, no officers or members of the public were injured during the incident. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been deployed to conduct an independent investigation, as required by legislation.