DEATH ON DEMAND? Report warns Canada drifting toward euthanasia without consent

Canada is sliding toward a system of euthanasia without meaningful consent as assisted suicide expands far beyond its original limits, a new report from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms warns.Released Tuesday, the report by former Western Standard Opinion Editor and public policy analyst Nigel Hannaford argues that Canada’s assisted suicide regime has morphed from a tightly circumscribed exception into a rapidly growing practice that places vulnerable Canadians at risk while eroding freedom, autonomy, and human dignity.Titled Canada’s assisted suicide crisis: The sinister culture of death in Canadian healthcare, the report says safeguards once promised to Canadians — including contemporaneous, voluntary, and informed consent — are increasingly being weakened under pressure from advocacy groups and a strained healthcare system.Hannaford notes Canada has become a global outlier. Assisted suicide accounted for 5.1% of all deaths nationwide in 2024, rising to 7.9% in Quebec, far exceeding rates in countries such as Belgium, where assisted suicide represents 3.6% of deaths.The report raises concerns that true informed consent is being undermined, particularly for people who are depressed, in chronic pain, disabled, or living in poverty. .It warns that repeatedly presenting assisted suicide as a “treatment option” — including to Canadian veterans — risks eclipsing genuine choice.Of particular concern is the push for so-called “advance requests,” which would allow individuals to authorize assisted suicide in writing to be carried out after they lose the capacity to confirm or revoke consent. Hannaford argues this severs the essential link between consent and the act itself.The report also flags emerging professional discussions around euthanasia without consent. It highlights parliamentary testimony and academic debate referencing “involuntary euthanasia,” including scenarios involving infants with severe disabilities or elderly individuals deemed to be “failing to thrive.”Compounding the risk, the report argues, is Canada’s faltering healthcare system. .Hannaford points to policy discussions that frame expanded assisted suicide eligibility as a source of major cost savings, creating what he describes as a perverse incentive to treat death as a solution to suffering, disability, or inadequate care.The Justice Centre is calling on governments to reinforce safeguards, categorically reject any form of non-consensual euthanasia, protect assisted-suicide-free spaces, and expand access to quality palliative care.“Canada was promised a tightly restricted assisted suicide regime with robust safeguards and informed consent,” Hannaford said. “Instead, assisted suicide has become increasingly routine, and activists are now demanding changes that would make true informed consent impossible.”“If Canadians want to remain a free people, informed consent must remain non-negotiable,” he added. “No one should ever face pressure, suggestion, or expectation that death is the answer to suffering, disability, poverty, or inadequate healthcare.”