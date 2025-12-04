DEATH ROW: 15 Canadian inmates died by MAID

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has revealed 15 inmates in federal jails have died using the feds' medical assistance in dying (MAID) program.This is according to an Order Paper response released Wednesday, which documents 15 inmates killed by MAID since its legalization back in 2016.The document highlights the timeline of the MAID deaths among inmates by year, racking up many more cases in 2024 — however, the data only spans up to September 2025..Total number of federal inmates who have received medical assistance in dying:2016 : 02017: 02018: 22019: 12020: 12021: 12022: 42023: 12024: 42025: 1.The document also does not reveal any information on the number of federal inmates who received MAID by institution and province.This is because CSC claims that this information can be "withheld on the grounds that it constitutes personal information."In total, since the inception of MAID, 67 federal inmates have requested MAID, with the highest numbers in 2024 and 2025, with 15 in 2024 and 12 as of September 2025.As for whether the inmates were either "female, Indigenous, black, a visible minority," they again were unwilling to say, on the grounds of "personal information.".They also did not reveal which track the inmates who were killed by MAID were under, Track 1 or Track 2."Track 1" is when patients' "natural deaths" are "reasonably foreseeable."Under Track 2, individuals who received MAID were "assessed as having a natural death that was not 'reasonably foreseeable.'"CSC admitted they did not track the data that would provide them the number of inmates receiving MAID under each track.