Fires that have devastated the town of Lahaina

The fires that have devastated the town of Lahaina and killed at least 53 people are likely to be the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history as a state, Hawaii Governor Josh said.

 Twitter

The death toll in the Hawaii wildfires has now risen to 96, and officials warn the number of deaths will “continue to rise” as crews with search dogs make their way into burned-out structures.

The disaster is now the deadliest wildfire in the US in more than a century.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.