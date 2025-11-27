Death toll rises to 75, arrests made following deadly Hong Kong fire

The death toll has risen to 75, officials continue searching for missing victims, and arrests have been made after a major fire in Hong Kong on Wednesday. According to the Hong Kong fire department, in addition to the 75 killed, 270 people remain missing, 76 individuals and 11 firefighters have been injured. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee told reporters on Thursday that the fires were “basically under control.” Reuters reports that the fire started in the Wang Cheong House, located near the centre of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, before spreading to the other seven towers within the complex that spans across eight blocks and includes 2,000 apartments. .The cause of the fire is unknown, but three men from a construction firm have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. “We have reason to believe that those in charge at the company were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties," said a police spokesperson, according to BBC. According to a CNN article, police found polystyrene foam boards blocking some of the complex’s windows during renovations. Officials also suspect that other construction materials at the apartments did not meet safety standards. “These polystyrene boards are extremely inflammable and the fire spread very rapidly,” said Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung, according to a CNN article. “Their presence was unusual so we have referred the incident to the police for further enquiries.”Officials are still investigating the incident, and rescue efforts are ongoing for the missing individuals.