DEBATE IS ESSENTIAL: Former leader of the opposition says

Respectful debate is essential in the realm of politics. Candice Bergen, a former Canadian MP and leader of the opposition, spoke on this issue at the Doing It Right Women's Conference as the keynote speaker in Calgary on Friday.."I think a lot of us are thinking about what's just happened over the last couple of days with Charlie Kirk, I think he was a real example in so many ways, of being able to have strong debate and disagreement, but with respect and always honor someone above yourself.""If you're frustrated by politics, if you're angry at things that are happening, if you, like me, lose sleep because you're frustrated with the direction the country's going.""Politics is not only going to be a place where you can make change and do things, but actually, it's a great outlet for all of the compassion and exuberance that we have.".Bergen said addressing the conference, "But keep strong and stay true to your values, and you can do so much as well from whatever position you are in, you can impact millions of lives."She also tells women it's never too late to start your career — even if it's a bit later, "I started as an MP in my mid-40s.""Remember not thinking I was going to do anything political." "So, ladies and gentlemen, think of this.""From my mid-40s until the time I was 58, I went from being a volunteer to an MP, and I ended up leading the official opposition.""My point is this: there is so much that you can do between your 40s and 50s.".Talking about current Canadian federal politics, "But here's what I do know." "Two things: I do believe we have a lot of work to do. As I said earlier on in our conversation, conservatives do generally have what to do, bringing women in, giving women positions of leadership, appealing to women, and I think that's just sort of a foundational thing.""Conservatives have a hard time with change, and we have a hard time with where women are leaders."Bergen's advice to Pierre Poilievre, the current leader of the opposition, "My advice to him is, moving forward, I think there are some things he needs to tweak and change, and we will hopefully see those on the campaign trail."