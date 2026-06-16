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Declassified 1992 CSIS memo warned refugee system could be exploited by Islamic extremists

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Refugees
Csis
Muhammad Shahzeb Khan
Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi
Islamic extremists
Declassified 1992 CSIS memo warned refugee system could be exploited by Islamic extremists
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Western Standard
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