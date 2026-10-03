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Declassified cabinet records reveal 1996 plan for tax bond on Canadians leaving country

Canadians moving abroad could have been required to pay tax on their accrued capital gains or post a bond before leaving under a 1996 proposal considered by cabinet.
Canadians moving abroad could have been required to pay tax on their accrued capital gains or post a bond before leaving under a 1996 proposal considered by cabinet.AI Image generated by Grok
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Tax
Income Tax Act
Cdnpoli
Taxes
Paul Martin
Cdnpol
Revenue Canada
jane stewart
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