Declassified memo reveals 20,000 communist sympathizers targeted Canadian institutions during Cold War

A newly declassified federal memo from 1968 suggests Ottawa believed communist influence in Canada extended far beyond party membership, with tens of thousands of sympathizers embedded across key institutions during the Cold War.Blacklock's Reporter says the Privy Council document estimated roughly 20,000 Canadians were tied to communist movements or aligned organizations, despite the Communist Party of Canada having only about 2,000 official members at the time.According to the memo, the majority of those identified were active in ethnic groups and so-called front organizations linked to the broader communist network. Officials argued the party’s influence exceeded its size due to discipline, ideological commitment and backing from the global socialist movement.While the report concluded there was no immediate threat of a communist takeover, it warned the party’s reach was growing through targeted efforts in specific sectors of society.Academia was flagged as a major area of concern, with an estimated 600 communists working in universities. The memo singled out Simon Fraser University as a “prime example,” citing an influx of left-leaning professors and students from the United States and Britain as a contributing factor.Federal officials said recruitment efforts focused heavily on cultivating relationships within campuses, describing student and faculty outreach as a central strategy for expanding influence.The report also pointed to religious institutions, particularly the United Church of Canada, as targets for ideological outreach. It warned that dialogue between Christian groups and Marxist thinkers was being used by communists to build connections and soften opposition to their ideas..Labour organizations were another focal point. The memo identified multiple unions as being under communist control at the leadership level, including the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers and the United Fishermen and Allied Workers. It estimated nearly 2,000 active communists were involved in the broader labour movement, alongside more than 1,000 inactive members.The document further alleged communist participation within major unions such as the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Public Service Alliance of Canada, though at lower levels.According to the Privy Council, communists viewed labour disputes as inherently political and sought to use strikes and workplace activism to advance broader ideological goals.The memo also warned that sympathizers had secured positions in local government, including municipal councils and school boards, though it did not identify individuals..Despite these concerns, officials noted the communist movement had little success electorally and was unlikely to gain power through traditional democratic means. Instead, the report suggested the strategy was to build coalitions of “progressive” groups that could eventually influence national governance.In addition to formal party structures, the memo listed several organizations it described as communist fronts, including the Canada-China Friendship Association and the Canadian Peace Congress.The findings offer a snapshot of Cold War-era fears within Canada’s federal government, highlighting the extent to which officials believed ideological battles were being waged not just abroad, but within the country’s own institutions.