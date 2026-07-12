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Declassified records reveal Canada kept Israeli VIP visits secret during 1976 Montreal Olympics

Maj.-Gen. Matan Vilnai at the Knesset, 2010.
Maj.-Gen. Matan Vilnai at the Knesset, 2010.GPO
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Foreign Affairs
Montreal Olympics 1976
Maj.-Gen. Matan Vilnai
Munich Olympics 1966
Raid on Entebbe
Mordechai Shalev
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Western Standard
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