Declassified records reveal Canada kept Israeli VIP visits secret during 1976 Montreal Olympics

Newly released government documents show Canadian officials quietly worked to keep visits by prominent Israeli figures out of the public eye during the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics, fearing publicity could increase the risk of "antisemitic" violence just four years after the Munich massacre.Blacklock's Reporter says the records, recently declassified by the Department of Foreign Affairs, reveal diplomats urged Israeli officials to avoid media attention surrounding visits by high-profile Israelis while Canada hosted the Games."On each occasion the visit was treated privately and no mention of it was made in the press," states a confidential July 19, 1976 memo. Officials said their shared concern was that anti-Jewish groups could learn of the visits and pose a security threat.One document focuses on a proposed visit by Major-Gen. Matan Vilnai, who had helped lead the Israeli military's successful Entebbe hostage rescue operation earlier that month.Vilnai planned to travel to Toronto on July 22 to speak with leaders of the Jewish community as part of an Israeli bond fundraising campaign.The memo notes such fundraising visits by senior Israeli officials were common, pointing out that Gen. Moshe Dayan, opposition leader Menachem Begin and former foreign minister Abba Eban had all recently travelled to Canada for similar events.However, diplomats warned that Vilnai's arrival during the Olympics could attract unwanted attention..Officials wrote that publicizing the visit would come at "that precise moment when we were trying to minimize the impact of the African and Arab boycott of the Olympics."The memo added that because Olympic events were also taking place in Toronto, publicity surrounding Vilnai's appearance "would almost inevitably be viewed as a provocation in certain quarters" and increase the security risks associated with his presence.Canadian diplomats discussed their concerns directly with Israeli ambassador Mordechai Shalev.According to the memo, officials "very candidly informed him" about the timing of the visit and the strain already being placed on Canada's security apparatus during the Games.The ambassador reportedly agreed with the concerns and assured Canadian officials that Vilnai's visit would remain as discreet as possible.The records state Shalev guaranteed there would be no publicity and that the meeting with Jewish community leaders would be held at a private residence rather than a public venue.Government files indicate no public announcement was made regarding Vilnai's participation in the bond drive. The documents also show he obtained a Canadian visa through the country's consulate in Cleveland.The heightened security precautions came after the 1972 Munich Olympics, where 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered in a terrorist attack, dramatically changing security planning for future Olympic Games.