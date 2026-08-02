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Declassified records show cabinet warned about terrorist financing through Canadian charities before 9/11

Twin Towers first impact
Twin Towers first impactWS Files
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Cdnpoli
Osama Bin Laden
Lawrence Macaulay
9/11
al-Qaeda
Art Eggleton
Ward Elcock
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