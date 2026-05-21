Dedicated phone line established as search continues for missing 14-year-old in Toronto

TORONTO — Toronto police have established a dedicated tip line as the search continues for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for six days in North York.Police say Esther was last seen Friday night in the Earl Bales Park area.Investigators said Thursday that recent information suggests she was wearing a long-sleeved turquoise sweater with words on the front, along with grey pants.“Unfortunately, tomorrow will mark one week since Esther has been missing,” Duty Insp. Jon Rose told reporters Thursday.“Given Esther’s age and the length of time she is missing, we remain deeply concerned for her safety.”Police have not released details about the circumstances surrounding Esther’s disappearance and have not indicated that she was abducted..Earlier this week, police upgraded the case to a Level 1 search operation, the highest classification used in missing person investigations. The designation allows police to deploy additional resources, including canine, mounted and marine units.Officers have also used drones and canine teams during the search.“We do know and we deeply appreciate how concerning this is to the community and to the family when a young person goes missing, especially for this length of time,” Rose said.“We would very much like to find Esther and get her home safely to her family.”Police say nearly 3,100 missing person reports were filed last year, with only five designated as Level 1 investigations.Authorities have also created a QR code that members of the public can use to upload video footage that may assist investigators.Esther is described as white, approximately five-foot-two with a medium build and brown hair.Her parents publicly appealed for help during a news conference Tuesday.“Esti, my love, if you are watching this, please come home. We love you so very much and we miss you terribly,” said her mother, Shira.“Your family here, across the country and around the world are searching and praying for you every minute.”Rose said the dedicated tip line was created to “enhance and streamline” the collection of information as the investigation continues.Police have established a command post at Earl Bales Park and released updated photographs of Esther as part of the search effort.Coun. Mike Colle also displayed Esther’s photo on screens at Toronto city council Thursday and encouraged councillors to share it in hopes of locating her.Police are urging residents and businesses in the area to review security camera footage and contact investigators with any information.Tips can be submitted through the dedicated police line at 647-355-4148.