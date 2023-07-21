Deep Cove

A sign in the North District of Vancouver says a more accessible and vibrant public space along Gallant Avenue, between Panorama Drive and Banbury Road, will be "15-minute city ready." 

Deep Cove is in the easternmost part of the District of North Vancouver.

(2) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Didn't these used to be called communes.?

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

It is discouraging to read how some people think: “15-minute cities isn’t a terrible idea in itself. Having necessities of life closer to home is never a bad thing." The point is not "having necessities of life closer to home"; rather, the point is that your freedom to move around will be curtailed. Essentially, you will be living in a 15-minute radius prison. You may at first be offered some exemptions. But overtime, those exemptions will be rescinded. Remember "two weeks to flatten the curve"? The two weeks turned to two years. Once the government gets control, it will not let go of that control readily. This 15-minute proposal is government control at a massive scale. It needs to be stopped.

Report Add Reply

