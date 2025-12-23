DEEP DIVE: Highlights of the Epstein files — so far...

Thousands of Jeffrey Epstein files have been released, and while lots of new information has come to light, much of the truth is still shrouded in secrecy as a sizeable portion of the documents were redacted.They were dropped Monday night by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), containing more than 29,000 documents, including government and legal communications, investigation documents, and email correspondence between Ghislaine Maxwell and others.One of the most infamous emails that has been circulating, an email between Maxwell and the nickname "The Invisible Man" with the signed initial, "A".This is widely believed to be former British Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is known to be a co-conspirator, participating in Epstein's sex crimes..The email dated mid-August 2001 describes "A" writing Maxwell about his daughters taking part in many activities at the "Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family", assumedly referring to his Royal Family's Scottish estate."How's LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept. and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Any ideas gratefully received!" A wrote to Maxwell.Earlier this year, King Charles stripped his brother of all his royal titles, military ranks, and patronages.Further correspondence between Maxwell and A can be seen from February 2002, discussing A's upcoming trip to Peru..A writes to Maxwell about his upcoming trip to Peru, "as for girls well I leave that entirely to you and Juan Estoban!"Then Maxwell forwards the email to what can be assumed to be a contact she has in Peru named, "Juanesteban Ganoza.""About the girls...how old is he? I doubt that he will find someone," Juanesteban writes to Maxwell.There is also an email from Epstein himself, although who he is writing to is unknown because the name is redacted..In an email dated January 2010, Epstein wrote to an unidentified person in an email chain complaining about someone "exaggerating" and being "inaccurate" about something.The email shows a long paragraph of text from Epstein where he rambles, in a stream-of-consciousness style.It is possible he is talking to someone who might be implicated in his crimes because he writes this: "You focus on not wanting a record without proposing an alternative solution.""It is sad/ I will send [redacted] home, I had intended her staying until wed. as I told you last night, solely in response to your actions I already canceled [redacted]. I am unhappy with this situation. I tried. I really tried.".As CBC reports, in the newly dropped files there is a letter from Epstein to Larry Nassar, who was convicted of assaulting hundreds of young athletes when he worked as a doctor for the US women's national gymnastics team. The letter was written sometime in August 2019, likely only a few days before Epstein's death, since he died on the August 10, 2019. It is handwritten, and Epstein hints to his suicide, writing to Nassar, he has "taken the 'short route' home.""Good luck! We shared one thing … our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they reach their full potential," Epstein wrote..He also refers to the US president at the time, as well as now, Donald Trump, writing, "Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system." "Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein," he finishes.Since the release of the letter, the DOJ posted on X stating the letter between the two is "fake."As to why they claim this, they stated the following, "The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey Epstein’s.""The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein's death out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York.""The return address did not list the jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail," they wrote..There is also correspondence between former ex-US President Bill Clinton's staffer Doug Band and Maxwell.Maxwell writes to Band about their plans in New York to have a dinner, where she says she will bring "the slutty Spanish girl which will be nicely balanced by the cool poised Swedish type."The date of the email is not shown.