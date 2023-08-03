A government memo revealed that a federal lab confirmed the first known case of COVID-19 transmission from a deer to a human in Canada.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this “rare case” happened in an undisclosed location in Ontario.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is aware of one person from Ontario who was infected in the fall of 2021 with a COVID-19 virus that is genetically similar to the virus found in the same region,” said an Agency memo.
“After reviewing the available data, the National Microbiology Laboratory, Public Health Agency of Canada, has confirmed that the human case is most likely a rare example of deer to human transmission.”
“There is no sign of additional human infections from the human case,” said the memo.
“NOTE: Any questions related to deer to human COVID-19 transmission will be responded to by the Minister of Health.”
In a March 2 statement, Dalhousie University said a research team “discovered what could be the first link between a case of COVID-19 in deer and humans,” but that data had not been peer-reviewed.
The Inspection Agency memo dated March 23 is the first federal document to state the incident was “confirmed.”
The Agency stated that wild white-tailed deer were found to be infected with COVID-19.
“Samples for the coronavirus were collected through a big game registration station in southern Québec,” said the memo. Other cases were found in wild deer populations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.
The Agency memo also confirmed COVID outbreaks involving animals at three British Columbia mink farms — “the event is now considered resolved,” it said — and among two lions at the Calgary zoo. “The Agency allowed the importation of 900 doses of vaccine for distribution to six Canadian zoos in five provinces,” it said.
According to a memo COVID-19 Transmission in Animals, farm animals seemed safe from getting infected.
The coronavirus “replicates poorly” in cattle and pigs under laboratory conditions. “The virus does not replicate in domestic turkeys and chicken,” it added.
“Globally, there have been numerous reports of pets infected in households where owners are sick with COVID-19,” said Transmission in Animals. However, there was no confirmation.
“The Government of Canada is focused on protecting the health of animals,” said the memo.
“To date, there is no evidence pets play a significant role in spreading COVID-19. Testing of animals for disease, including companion animals, is generally not recommended unless it will assist in disease control or public health action.”
“Evidence suggests COVID-19 emerged from an animal source,” said the memo.
“However, there is not enough evidence to confirm the original source or explain the original transmission to humans. The susceptibility of various livestock, pet and wild species to COVID-19 continues to be studied.”
(6) comments
This just doesn't pass the Smell Test . . . how did they detect the "Wuhan Virus" with the useless PCR Test? Didn't the "VAX" result in multiple Covid infections in the people who received them?
Covid is now ancient history . . . except for the Millions who got the Experimental VAX!
... as real as Freeland riding a bike to work.
I do not believe that the deer transmitted this virus to a human, “The Agency memo also confirmed COVID outbreaks involving […] two lions at the Calgary zoo […]” The lions were vaxed. Perhaps it was the jab? “Globally, there have been numerous reports of pets infected in households where owners are sick with COVID-19 […]” I have heard of some of these cases and from what I remember having read, there was some questionable contact by the owners with their pets. I am concerned that this is more fear-mongering to boost the drive before winter to get people vaxxed.
[thumbup] Agree with you. This report is misinformation at its finest.
Trash.
This article was comedy for me. Why would health canada care about the animals, when it was pushing the death jab to humans. We've already heard that our meat supply is getting injected. Is this another spin for that?
