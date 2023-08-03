Deer
A government memo revealed that a federal lab confirmed the first known case of COVID-19 transmission from a deer to a human in Canada. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this “rare case” happened in an undisclosed location in Ontario.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

This just doesn't pass the Smell Test . . . how did they detect the "Wuhan Virus" with the useless PCR Test? Didn't the "VAX" result in multiple Covid infections in the people who received them?

Covid is now ancient history . . . except for the Millions who got the Experimental VAX!

john.lankers
john.lankers

... as real as Freeland riding a bike to work.

Mila
Mila

I do not believe that the deer transmitted this virus to a human, “The Agency memo also confirmed COVID outbreaks involving […] two lions at the Calgary zoo […]” The lions were vaxed. Perhaps it was the jab? “Globally, there have been numerous reports of pets infected in households where owners are sick with COVID-19 […]” I have heard of some of these cases and from what I remember having read, there was some questionable contact by the owners with their pets. I am concerned that this is more fear-mongering to boost the drive before winter to get people vaxxed.

I Luv 2 Soap
I Luv 2 Soap

[thumbup] Agree with you. This report is misinformation at its finest.

guest1363
guest1363

Trash.

guest1226
guest1226

This article was comedy for me. Why would health canada care about the animals, when it was pushing the death jab to humans. We've already heard that our meat supply is getting injected. Is this another spin for that?

