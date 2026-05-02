Defence contracting chief faces scrutiny over past ties to major suppliers

The head of Canada’s new defence procurement agency is facing questions over past professional relationships with major defence contractors, after acknowledging he has advised companies that may now be eligible for federal contracts.Blacklock's Reporter says Doug Guzman, a former senior banker at Royal Bank, told MPs he entered public service to help at a “pivotal moment” for Canada, but confirmed he has previously worked with and advised firms in the defence and aerospace sector.“I have advised defence companies in the course of my career,” Guzman said during testimony before the Commons defence committee.The exchange came as Conservative MPs pressed him on whether his past corporate work could create perceived conflicts of interest in his new role overseeing defence-related investments and contracting decisions.Conservative MP James Bezan questioned Guzman directly about his lack of procurement experience and past client relationships.“You mentioned you don’t have procurement experience on your résumé,” Bezan said. “Do you have any defence experience?”Guzman responded that his work involved advising large corporations, including defence firms, though he declined to name specific clients, citing confidentiality.Bezan pushed further, warning that public perception matters in awarding government contracts, especially where past advisory relationships exist..Guzman insisted he is in full compliance with federal ethics rules, noting that his holdings are managed through mutual funds and blind trust arrangements where required.“I own an open-ended mutual fund, so by definition there are likely stocks of all kinds of companies in those funds,” he said.He added that any direct holdings were placed into a blind trust after his appointment, and that his previous business relationships are no longer active.“I over the course of my career advised or financed probably thousands of companies,” Guzman said. “The nature of the process we engage in is designed to be fair, open and transparent.”However, Bezan said the concern is not legality but perception, arguing Canadians expect strict separation between past corporate ties and current procurement authority.Guzman also faced questions over his compensation and role within government. He is currently chief executive of the newly created Crown agency overseeing defence investment decisions, a position disclosed last year to carry a salary of about $679,000 annually.When asked why certain oversight arrangements exist above his position, Guzman replied, “That’s beyond my pay grade.”The comment drew further scrutiny from Conservative MP Scott Anderson, who noted Guzman’s role is among the most senior in government.“Your pay grade is the highest I believe in the government at the moment,” Anderson said.Guzman replied the phrase was merely a figure of speech.